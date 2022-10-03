RKSM, VKV, Roopland School shine in state level science seminar

ITANAGAR, 2 Oct: Bombii Kato (RKSM School, Khonsa, Tirap) stood first, Phurba Drema Philley (VKV Jirdin, West Siang) stood second, and Anya Zongluju (Roopland Public School, West Kameng) stood third in the state level science seminar on the topic ‘Basic sciences of sustainable development: Challenges and prospects’.

The event was conducted at the auditorium of the government higher secondary school (GHSS) here by the secondary education directorate on 30 September. It was hosted by GHSS Arunodaya, Itanagar.

Among others, Science & Technology Director CD Mungyak and Secondary Education Director Marken Kadu attended the programme.

Twenty-one renowned schools participated in the seminar and presented their deliberations.