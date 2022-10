ITANAGAR, 2 Oct: Tawang and East Kameng districts were awarded the Best City in Innovation and Best Practices in Northeast Zone (in the category of population less than 15,000) at the [email protected] Swachh Sarvekshan-2022 Awards function.

The awards were received by UD&H Minister Kamlung Mosang, along with

Tawang DC KN Damo, East Kameng DC Abhishek Pravimal Polumatla, Tawang-Bomdila UDH EE DK Thungon, and Seppa UDH EE Tarh Hache from President of India Droupadi Murmu, in New Delhi.