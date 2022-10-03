Three more arrested in APPSC paper leakage case

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 2 Oct: Three fresh arrests have been made in connection with the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission’s (APPSC) AE examination question paper leakage case.

Of the three, two are candidates, and one is a family member of one of the candidates.

Earlier, the police had arrested APPSC Deputy Secretary-cum-Deputy Controller of Examination Taket Jerang (53); AE exam candidate Thomas Gaduk (26); Jeju Institute teacher Akhilesh Yadav; Head Assistant and father of Thomas Gaduk, Tanyang Gaduk (57); GPS Tarak Pangin junior teacher Tama Saroh (53); and courier runner Dilip Saha.

The case was transferred to the Special Investigation Cell (SIC) last Tuesday, while the state government has recommended the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

SIC SP Anant Mittal informed that the details of the three arrests will be disclosed soon.

“Since the case is under investigation, we are arresting individuals based on information received through multiple angles and not only through the process of interrogation,” the SP informed.

The paper leakage came to light on 29 August after a written information was received by the police from one Gyamar Padang, a candidate of the APPSC AE examination, claiming that he suspected that the question paper had been leaked.