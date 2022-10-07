DCM inaugurates electric crematorium

NIRJULI, 6 Oct: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein inaugurated an ‘electric-cum-gas crematorium’ at the burial ground here, under the Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC), on Thursday, in the presence of IMC Mayor Tame Phassang, Deputy Mayor Biri Bassang, Ward 19 Corporator Tarh Nachung, IMC Commissioner Likha Tejji, and others, on Thursday.

After inaugurating the project, Mein said, “Everyone wishes to send off their loved ones in a dignified way when they leave us forever. To provide a proper place for such final bidding is a humanitarian service to the society.”

He added that more such crematoriums should be constructed in Itanagar “and in every district headquarters too.”

Mein also unveiled the signages to various locations of Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) at Bank Tinali, erected by the IMC under the Smart City Project.

“Such signages are a symbol of smart city or town, which will help the visitors, especially the tourists, to locate important landmarks and recreational avenues without much difficulty,” Mein said.

He commended the initiatives taken up by the IMC, and lauded Phassang and his team “for their efforts to keep the capital city clean, beautiful, and green, despite shortages of manpower and many other challenges.”

Mein advised the IMC to “create amenities for livelihood, like night shops for local handloom and handicraft products, where tourists can buy only local products,” and to “upgrade the existing vegetable market sheds for women into permanent sheds, in collaboration with financial institutions like the NABARD.”

The DCM assured the IMC of the government’s support to its initiatives for the welfare of the people.

Phassang and Tejji highlighted “the activities and challenges faced by the ICR.” (DCM’s PR Cell)