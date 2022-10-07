Orgs take out rally over APPSC paper leakage case

SEPPA, 6 Oct: The Arunachal Graduate Unemployed Engineers Association (AGUEA), along with the Anti Corruption Foundation Arunachal Pradesh and the Organisation for Students Movement Arunachal, took out a joint rally here in East Kameng district on Wednesday over the APPSC AE exam paper leakage case.

“Thousands of students, unemployed youths and members of the public took part in the really,” the organisations informed in a release on Thursday.

AGUEA president Rakhe Talluk and general secretary Karsang Talong condemned the state government “for not stepping down chairman, secretary and all current members of the APPSC,” and demanded that all the APPSC members step down to ensure a transparent inquiry into the incident.

“Earlier, the AGUEA submitted a memorandum to the chief secretary for early suspension of chairman, secretary and all members as if they are suppose to be at respective position there is maximum chance of unwanted influences in the inquiry process,” the release read.

The main demands of the organisations, they said, are “moral ground resignation of chairman, secretary and all current APPSC members; immediate publication of gazette notification of recently CBI recommended by state government on 26 September, 2022; immediate job termination of Taket Jerang instead of compulsory retirement order issued by the chairman of the APPSC on 27 September; immediate transfer of all APPSC office staffers and replace new office bearers team to build a positive trust and create new hopes for all aspirants and public toward APPSC; immediate recommendation of CBI/SIC from the time of Taket Jerang (alleged accused person) had been posted in APPSC office since 1992; and proper investigation on Minoty Borang Saroh, w/o Tama Saroh, who is alleged person in paper leakage issue.”