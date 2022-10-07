Deed Legend beat Deed Royal FC

DEED, 6 Oct: Deed Legend defeated Deed Royal Football Club (FC) by 9-2 goals on the second day (Thursday) of the ongoing Deed-Pistana Circle Veteran Football Championship, being played here in Lower Subansiri district.

Neelam John scored five goals for Deed Legend, while Toko Mej scored two goals, and Toko Chada and Toko Tath scored a goal each.

Team leader of Deed Royal FC, Toko Olive, scored two goals.

Meanwhile, in the third match, Sito Veteran FC defeated Mentor FC by 3-1 goals.

Tar Kaku scored the lone goal for Mentor FC. Nich Heli, Nich Tabu and Likha Chaka scored a goal each for Sito Veteran FC.