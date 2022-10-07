Misra calls for preservation of loin loom weaving

SHILLONG, 6 Oct: Governor BD Mishra’s wife Neelam Misra urged the people to preserve and promote the traditional loin loom weaving of the Northeastern region.

At a screening of a documentary titled ‘Celebrating loin loom weaving through loin loom weaving of Arunachal Pradesh’ at the Assam Rifles headquarters in Laitkor near here in Meghalaya on Thursday, Misra said that “the rich tradition of loin loom weaving is prevalent only in Northeastern region now.

“We must put in concerted effort in its preservation and encourage local weavers to carry it forward,” she emphasised.

In view that most of the weavers of the region are women, she said that “loin loom weaving facilitates women empowerment and thereby guarantees socioeconomic development of the people.”

Misra also stressed that “the products of the tradition of local weavers of the Northeastern region must go from local to global, and must be the fashion statement of the region.”

A large number of ladies, including Pushpa Nair, wife of Assam Rifles Director General Lt Gen PC Nair, attended the screening. (Raj Bhavan)