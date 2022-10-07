DHS urges youths to shun drugs

PASIGHAT, 6 Oct: Director of Health Services (DHS) Dr Moromor Lego urged the youths to shun drugs and intoxicants and instead channel their energy and focus into “carving a bright future in their chosen fields and skills, and overall personality development.”

He said this while addressing the ‘annual excellence award ceremony-cum-anti-drug awareness camp’ organised by the Anggong Society (AS) at Giidi Notko here in East Siang district on 4 October.

During the programme, the members and youths of the AS took an anti-drug pledge and resolved to raise awareness on drug abuse and its ill effects.

Commending the efforts of the AS, Dr Lego asked its members to “diligently follow up in its implementation at the ground level.”

Achievers and meritorious students of the AS were felicitated with mementoes, certificates and cash awards on the occasion. The AS also recognised the contributions of Dr Lego, former APPWD chief engineer Atop Lego, State Biodiversity Board Chairman Tayek Goi, and ZPMs Roman Boko Pasing, Yanyok Mize Tali and Bimol Lego with mementoes and citations.

Bakin Pertin General Hospital Joint DHS Dr Talung Tali spoke about the adverse effects of drugs on individuals, families and the society.

Atop Lego, Tayek Goi, and Upper Siang DDSE Nakiam Tasing also spoke. (DIPRO)