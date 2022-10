NAHARLAGUN, 6 Oct: The foundation stone for the link road from C Sector Thella Basti to Prem Nagar here was laid by Ward 14 Corporator Gyamar Tuvin, in the presence of Naharlagun EAC Likha Radh and others, recently.

Once laid, the link road will connect C Sector, near the forest nursery area, with the TRIHMS and Prem Nagar.