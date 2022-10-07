Mortal remains of Lt Col Saurabh Yadav flown to Delhi

TAWANG, 6 Oct: The mortal remains of Lt Col Saurabh Yadav of the Army Aviation, who died in an air crash in Tawang, was sent to Delhi after a full military honour was accorded to him in Tawang.

“Wreath was laid on behalf of a grateful nation for the untiring service to the nation by the officer,” read an official release from the defence spokesperson.

The other pilot, Maj Mriddhul Agrawal, who was seriously injured and was flown to Guwahati (Assam) for further treatment, is stated to be out of danger.

“The officer is out of critical danger and is recovering well,” the defence spokesperson said.

The helicopter being flown by the two officers had crashed at Nyamjang Chu, near the BTK area in Jemeithang circle of Tawang district on Wednesday, at around 10 am, during a routine sortie.