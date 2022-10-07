Rime selected for FIFA’s coach educator development project

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 6 Oct: Former junior Indian team goalkeeper Gumpe Rime, of Arunachal Pradesh, has been selected by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) for the FIFA’s Coach Educator Development Pathway Project, India-2022.

Among the 25 coaches selected from across India, Rime is the lone coach from the Northeast.

The AIFF has selected the coach educators to be part of the project, which will be led by FIFA coaching development senior manager Mohammed Basir, FIFA technical expert Mohammed Bassem, and AIFF coach education director Savio Medeira.

The project comprises activities such as e-learning, online and on-site modules, and individual mentoring, which will provide the coach educators with growth opportunities.

The 25 coach educators completed the e-learning module in September, and are set to take part in the online module from 3-18 October, which will be followed by the on-site module in Goa from 1-5 November.

Rime is the head goalkeeping coach at the Reliance Foundation Young Champs, based in Navi Mumbai. A native of Aalo in West Siang district, Rime played for 16 years as a professional footballer, representing various clubs across India. He is the first and the only one from Arunachal to have an AFC A coaching licence.

Rime is one of the first two goalkeeping coach educators in India. He was the goalkeeping coach for India in the AFC Asia Cup-2017. He has had the distinction of representing India as a player and a coach. He had represented India in the Asian Youth Football Championship in 1994, and was the goalkeeping coach of India in the AFC U-23 Asia Cup in 2018.