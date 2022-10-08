GoI focusing on NE’s development: MoS

TAWANG, 7 Oct: Union MoS for Finance, Pankaj Choudhury, said that the government of India is focused on the development of the Northeast region.

During a meeting with Tawang district’s HoDs here on Friday, the minister, who is on a two-day visit to the district, said, “Since 2014, the Northeastern states are getting special attention of the union government in bringing peace and tranquillity in the disturbed areas, unprecedented development in the field of connectivity, like introduction of new railway lines and 149 under-construction tunnels in the entire Northeast region.”

“The prime minister has given special instruction to all the union ministers to visit the Northeastern states and monitor the ongoing developmental activities and their progress,” he said.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Kesang Ngurup Damo apprised the minister of the progress of the central flagship programmes being implemented in the district, and requested him to “take up the matter of poor network by service providers hampering the official work by e-office and other normal communication.”

In response, the minister asked the district administration to submit the details of the mobile towers and other facilities available in the district, and gave assurance that he would take up the matter with the higher-ups concerned in Delhi. (DIPRO)