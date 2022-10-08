Aggrieved students lodge FIR against DFCSO

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 7 Oct: The Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission’s (APPSC) woes are far from over, with a group of aggrieved students jointly lodging an FIR with the Special Investigation Cell (Vigilance) on Thursday against District Food & Civil Supplies Officer (DFCSO) Minoty Borang Saroh, a 2019 batch APCS officer.

Referring to the involvement of Saroh’s husband Tama Saroh – an assistant teacher who was allegedly involved as the middleman in the APPSC AE exam question paper leakage case, in connivance with APPSC Deputy Secretary Taket Jerang – the students demanded a separate investigation into the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Combined Competitive Examination, 2017, stating that anomalies were found in the question papers, “particularly for the students who opted for geography, commerce and civil engineering as optional subjects.”

The FIR also mentioned that, despite numerous pleas and complaints made earlier, the commission failed to redress the issue and their grievances.

“Several writ petitions were also filed in order to cancel the preliminary of the APPSCCE, 2017, citing several anomalies. However, only the geography examination was reviewed by the commission,” stated the FIR.

It further stated that the question paper leakage of the AE (civil) examination conducted in August this year “is a clear cut revelation of the confirmation of all the previous anomalies.”

The FIR also stated that “Saroh and Jerang’s connections knowing each other is before 2017,” and added that Taket Jerang had allegedly supplied question papers of the preliminary exams conducted on 26 November, 2017, and 29 July, 2018, to Tama Saroh.

The FIR further quoted “reliable sources” as saying that “Tama helped his wife get hold of the questions for both the prelims and mains, 2017, which was supplied by Jerang in lieu of land from Saroh.”

When contacted, SIC SP Anant Mittal informed that the FIR has been received by the SIC “and has been sent to the state government for approval.”

So far, nine persons have been arrested in connection with the question paper leakage case. Three among them are candidates. All the arrestees are in judicial custody, the SP informed.