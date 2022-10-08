Gyati Takka’s death anniversary observed

ZIRO, 7 Oct: A bust of renowned Apatani leader Gyati Takka was unveiled on the occasion of his 23rd death anniversary here in Lower Subansiri district on Friday by the eldest male member of the clan and Head Gaon Bura Gyati Tayung.

As a mark of respect to late Gyati Takka, three granary houses facing the main inter-village road at the Liiga-Ribu-Bolya trijunction in Hari village, owned by family members of the late leader, was also dismantled to clear the path for smoother flow of traffic.

“Many tourists and locals alike faced great difficulty in this particular trijunction due to these granary houses facing the main road, resulting in poor visibility at the critical trijunction. But now this problem has been mitigated due to the magnanimous voluntary sacrifices by family members of our beloved leader for the sake of betterment of Ziro Valley,” remarked Hari ZPMs Tasso Tana and Hage Dollo.

Hari Employees and Pensioners Welfare Association (HEPWA) president Tasso Butung said that the voluntary removal of the granary houses for public betterment “ought to be emulated by other members of the valley for a safer and better Ziro.”

Late Gyati Takka was a renowned leader of Lower Subansiri district who was also a first generation visionary entrepreneur of his time. He was the first person from the district to own a truck in 1968; he constructed and ran a successful cinema hall in 1971, when there were no televisions or radio; he was elected as a ZPM in 1972, and was the first person from the district to construct a concrete RCC building in 1974. He was elected as an MLA in 1984 and became the minister of state for cooperation and telecommunications from 1986 to 1989.

The present Gyati Takka General Hospital here Ziro is named after him.

Many relatives and well-wishers from far and wide attended the function and delivered talks on the life history and social contributions of Gyati Takka, and reiterated to carry forward his ideals of social service and truthfulness. (DIPRO)