National Games: Boxer Jomoh advances to QFs

Wushu, judo begin today

GANDHINAGAR, 7 Sep: Tacho Jomoh of Arunachal Pradesh progressed to the men’s 75-80 kg boxing quarterfinals (QF) in the ongoing 36th National Games here in Gujarat, beating Andhra Pradesh’ Binod Shaik by an RSC (referee stops contest) verdict on Thursday.

Another boxer from Arunachal, Amir Tajo, lost to Sachin, of Haryana, on Friday. He lost the bout by RSC verdict.

After Tajo’s exit, Jomoh remains the lone competitor from the state in boxing.

Meanwhile, Arunachal will be keen to add a few more medals to its tally, when the wushu discipline starts on Saturday.

Arunachal does have a few talented wushu players, who won medals in national and international championships recently.

Mepung Lamgu, Realu Boo, Onilu Tega and Taug Ama will be competing in their respective disciplines on Saturday.

Both Lamgu and Boo will be competing in the Taijiquan and Taijijian events, while Tega and Ama will participate in the 52 kg and 60 kg category, respectively.

In judo, Kamdon Boi will also be competing on Saturday. Boi is the lone participant from Arunachal in judo.