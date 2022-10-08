Residents demand replacement of damaged electric poles

[ Karda Natam ]

DAPORIJO, 7 Oct: The residents of Tapang Gyama Colony here in Upper Subansiri district have demanded that the power department immediately replace the damaged electric poles in their colony with new ones as the poles may fall any time due to corrosion in the bottom.

They said that the poles are posing a serious threat to the life and properties of the residents of the thickly populated colony.

The residents said that the department has not yet taken any step to replace the poles despite complaints having been lodged on several occasions.

Last year, a residence was reduced to ashes in a fire due to “friction of electric wires” in Gyama Colony.

They said that, “in case of any untoward incident, the power department will be held responsible.”