Dy Speaker, MLA, public leaders adopt TB patients in C’lang

CHANGLANG, 7 Oct: Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker Tesam Pongte and public leader Samhom Sawin have adopted all the TB patients of Changlang south constituency, while MLA Phosum Khimhun and public leaders C Tekhil and Kampak Jugli adopted all the TB patients of Changlang north constituency in Changlang district, under the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, in a programme organised here on Friday.

Nutritional baskets were also distributed by the respective MLAs and public leaders to TB patients of both constituencies undergoing treatment.

DMO Dr Koblem Mossang, DRCHO Dr Jomnya Ado, DTO Dr Kamlom Mossang, the medical superintendent of Changlang district hospital, the TB patients, NTEP officials and students leaders attended the programme. (DIPRO)