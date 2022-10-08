State futsal club championship underway

NAHARLAGUN, 7 Sep: The first State Futsal Club Championship got underway at the Mes Que Champions Arena here on Friday.

The results of the matches played on the inaugural day of the championship:

The first match was played between Panthers SC and Banderdewa FC on ground number one, and the former won the match by 11-1 goals.

Bamang Taji FC won against Polo City FC by 12-4 goals in the second match.

In total, four matches were played on the day.

In other match played on ground number two, Bichom FC and Keyi Panyor FC played out at a 6-6 draw, while Capital Complex FC defeated Arunachal SC 10-5.

In total, eight teams are participating in the championship.

The winner of the championship will qualify for the National Futsal Club Championship, to be organised by the All India Football Federation later this year, the Arunachal Pradesh Football Association, the organiser of the event, informed.

Saturday’s matches:

Ground 1: Panthers SC vs Bichom FC (9 am); Banderdewa FC vs Keyi Panyor FC (10:15 am)

Ground 2: Bamang Taji FC vs Capital Complex FC (9 am); Polocity FC vs Arunachal SC (10:15 am)