DEED, 7 Oct: Seya Veterans Football Club (FC) beat Khach Veterans FC by a solitary goal on the third day of the Deed-Pistana Circle Veteran Football Championship here in Lower Subansiri district on Friday.

The goal was scored by Seya Veterans FC captain Licha Teni in the last minute of the match via a penalty shot.

In another match, Dem 35+ defeated Pania United FC by 4-1 goals.