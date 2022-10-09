68th Wildlife Week celebrated

NAMDAPHA, 8 Oct: Various wildlife conservation programmes were organised at the Namdapha National Park as part of the 68th Wildlife Week celebration here in Changlang district.

To mark the event, drawing, essay writing and extempore speech competitions were organised at different schools in and around Miao.

The 5th edition of the Namdapha Butterfly Meet was also organised in tandem with the Wildlife Week celebration.

Around 120 students from various schools and colleges of the state and 30 participants from 15 different states took part in the event.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, Namsai MLA Zingnu Namchoom, local representative and UD Minister Kamlung Mosang and Field Director Aduk Paron also took part in the celebration.

In Lohit district, the Wildlife Week was celebrated with vigour and enthusiasm by the Kamlang Tiger Reserve (TR) & Wildlife Sanctuary division in Wakro.

The weeklong celebration included activities such as awareness programmes on wildlife, wildlife rescue training for forest field staffers, essay writing and drawing competitions for schoolchildren, etc.

The valedictory programme of the celebration started on Saturday with the inauguration of a newly constructed VIP cottage in Forest Colony here by Lohit DC Shashvat Saurabh.

The DC praised the Kamlang TR division “for initiating the campaign for protection of wildlife and spreading awareness regarding human-wildlife conflict.”

He assured to provide support to promotion of tourism and entrepreneurship among the local youths of the fringe areas.

This was followed by an awareness campaign on human-wildlife conflicts at the community hall in Wakro.

During the programme, the ‘green cadet’ initiative of the Kamlang TR was also launched, during which souvenirs were distributed to green cadets from the higher secondary school here.

The DC, along with Kamlang TR DFO Harshraj Wathore and former chief engineer L Kri distributed the prizes to the winners of the essay writing and drawing competitions.