APC, APUWJ constitute new team

ITANAGAR, 8 Oct: The Arunachal Press Club (APC) and the Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journalists (APUWJ) have constituted a new team.

Earlier, Dodum Yangfo and Damien Lepcha were elected as the president and the general secretary of the APC, respectively, while Amar Sangno and Sonam Jelly were elected as the president and the general secretary of the APUWJ, respectively.

Through a notification issued on Saturday, Bengia Ajum has been appointed as the vice president of the APC, while Chukhu Indu has been appointed as the APC’s assistant general secretary.

Through a separate notification, Ranju Dodum has been appointed as the vice president of the APUWJ, and Sobha Ngurang has been appointed as the APUWJ assistant general secretary.