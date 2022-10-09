Guv, Apang mourn Tempa’s demise

ITANAGAR, 8 Oct: Governor BD Mishra has mourned the demise of former minister Thupten Tempa, and said that, with his passing away, the state has lost a good administrator, a talented member of the legislative assembly, and a minister.

“Late Tempa made outstanding contributions in the state governance in various capacities,” Mishra said, and offered prayers to the almighty to give fortitude to the bereaved family. He prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.

Former chief minister Gegong Apang also expressed shock and grief over Tempa’s demise.

In a condolence message, he said that Tempa’s demise “has created a big vacuum for all of us and it will never be filled in the coming generation.”

Recalling Tempa’s acuity in dealing with sensitive issues, “be it political or administrative,” during his tenure, Apang said that, had Tempa not passed away, he could have been a political or administrative consultant to the state government.

Apang prayed to the almighty Donyi-Polo for the peace of the departed soul.

“Tempa sahab is no more with us, but the state will cherish his fond memories and good services contributed,” he said. (With input from Raj Bhavan)