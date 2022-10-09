Honorary doctorate conferred on Ha Nayung

BANGALORE, 8 Oct: The Bharat Virtual University here in Karnataka on Saturday conferred an ‘honorary doctorate degree for peace and education’ on Ha Nayung, of Barbia village in Kurung Kumey district, in the traditional folk literature and folksongs (ballads) of the Nyishi tribe category, according to a press release.

“Nayung is a renowned artiste of Arunachal Pradesh, who has composed more than 100 songs,” the release said, adding that “he has written and composed 80 songs by using Nyishi traditional literature.”

“He has produced eight audio albums and a video album each containing 10 songs in Nyishi dialect. He has also written and sung many traditional folksongs (ballads) of Nyishi in All India Radio Itanagar and in albums,” the release stated.

He had received the ‘best lyricist’ award from the Nyishi Art & Culture Society in 2013, it said.

“He has been working in research on preserving dying traditional folk literature and vanishing folksongs (ballads) of Nyishi tribe since 2005 and 40 percent of them have successfully preserved and also yet to promote them,” the release said.

“He has debuted and promoted 16 budding artistes of Nyishi tribe in singing field,” it added.