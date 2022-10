DEED, 9 Oct: Seya Veteran Football Club (FC) won against United FC by 3-0 goals on Sunday in the ongoing Deed-Pistana Circle Veteran Football Championship here in Lower Subansiri district.

Seya Veteran’s captain Licha Teni scored two goals, and Likha Rupak scored one goal.

In another match, Dem 35+ won against Khach FC by a lone goal scored by Nich Tal.