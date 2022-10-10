1st State Futsal Club Championship semifinals today

NAHARLAGUN, 9 Oct: Panthers SC, Bichom FC, Capital Complex FC and Bamang Taji FC are the semifinalists of the first-ever State Futsal Club Championship.

The final four were decided after the end of the three-day league stage matches on Sunday, where the top two teams from each group made it through.

While Panthers SC and Bichom FC qualified for the semifinals from Pool A, Capital Complex FC and Bamang Taji FC made it from Pool B.

Panthers SC will face Bamang Taji FC in the first semifinal, while Capital Complex FC will take on Bichom FC in the second semifinal.

Both the semifinal matches will be played on Monday. The final will be played on 11 October, Arunachal Pradesh Football Association informed in a release.

Day-3 results: Bichom FC beat Banderdewa FC 12-4; Panthers SC beat Keyi Panyor FC 8-4; Capital Complex beat Polocity FC 7-3; Bamang Taji FC lost 5-7 to Arunachal SC.