Ngaimong wins gold in wushu, Tega enters finals at National Games

ITANAGAR, 10 Oct: Mercy Ngaimong on Monday earned Arunachal the fourth gold medal in wushu in the ongoing National Games here in Gujarat.

Ngaimong bagged the gold in Jianshu and Quangshu all-round event with 9.10 points out of total 10.

Ningthibi Devi of Manipur won the silver medal with 8.90 points, and Buraksha Duvey of Madhya Pradesh took the bronze with 8.65 points.

The wushu players of the state are proving their mettle at the Games, winning medals and qualifying for further rounds.

Onilu Tega entered the final, defeating Jhanbi Mehra of Services Sports Control Board on Monday.

She will compete in the gold medal bout with Madhya Pradesh’s Namrata Bhatra on Tuesday.

On Saturday, Mepung Lamgu and Realu Boo bagged a gold medal and a silver medal, respectively, in the Taijiquan and Taijijian all-round events.

Meanwhile, Arunachal’s hope for a boxing medal at the Games was shattered after Tacho Jomoh lost his quarterfinal bout against Harpeet of Chandigarh on Monday.

Arunachal has so far won four gold medals and one silver medal in the Games and its standing at the medal table is likely to improve when it is updated on Monday night.

Odisha (G-3, Sil-7, Br-9), Jharkhand (3, 5, 5) and Chandigarh (3, 2,1) were standing just above Arunachal at 16th, 17th and 18th positions, respectively, in the medal table when it was last updated on Sunday night.

Around 7,000 athletes from 28 states, eight UTs and Services – the sports team of the Indian armed forces – are competing for medals in 36 different sports.