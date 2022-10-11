Autumn rain paralyses normal life in E/Siang

Correspondent

PASIGHAT, 10 Oct: Torrential autumn rains lashed East Siang district and other parts of the Siang valley, besides Dhemaji in nearby Assam, for the last five days, paralysing normal life in the region.

The Siang river is in spate, while the water level of its tributaries and perennial streams of the region are on the rise. The rain is also causing erosion and landslides at different locations.

The rains, which started on Wednesday, turned torrential and disrupted normal life in the region and adversely affected road construction and horticulture activities.

The heavy downpour has also led to waterlogging in the Pasighat market, Lower Banskata and other low-lying places, and has damaged rabi crops and vegetables in the region.

The weather situation in the region was still uncertain at the time of filing this report.