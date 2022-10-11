Controversy over govt doctors posted at RKMH

[ Chukhu Indu ]

ITANAGAR, 10 Oct: Two government doctors – a gynaecologist and a dermatologist – are currently serving at the Ramakrishna Mission Hospital (RKMH) here, following their recent transfer to the RKMH.

RKMH authorities informed that, earlier, government doctors “came on deputation to serve in the hospital.” However, they said that, during the Covid-19 pandemic, due to requirement of more doctors in the government hospitals, they were released from the RKMH.

This has led to controversies, the RKMH authorities said.

It was rumoured that government doctors were being transferred to the RKMH, but the authorities denied it, saying that the doctors leave the hospital after being absorbed in government hospitals.

RKMH assistant secretary Sanket Maharaj informed that the RKMH authorities requested the government for a dermatologist and a gynaecologist “due to its increasing demand in the city, and accordingly the government has delivered it.”

Meanwhile, a senior health authority from the TRIHMS informed that no MoU has been signed between the RKMH and the state government to transfer government doctors to the RKMH. The official informed that “government doctors are not liable to render duty in a non-governmental hospital,” stating that “there are huge differences in medical expenses in RKMH and TRIHMS.”

The official further said that the “salary disbursement of the transferred government doctor to the RKMH is borne by the state government.”

Meanwhile, it is learnt that there are no nephrologists in any of the hospitals in the state, and dialyses are done by medicine specialists only.