State’s cricket team playing for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

ITANAGAR, 10 Oct: Sixteen cricketers representing Arunachal Pradesh will be playing for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy-2022 in Mohali, Punjab, from Tuesday.

Out of the 16, 10 players are from Arunachal.

This is the fourth time that Arunachal is participating in the tournament.

The players are Nabam Tempol, Nabam Hachang, Techi Neri, Neelam Obi, Kamsha Yangfo, Yab Niya, Techi Sonam, Myendung Singpho, Techi Doria, Tolum Makcha, Suraj Tayem, Akhilesh Sahani, Tanmay Gupta, Rohan Sharma, Chetan Anand, and Meet Darpan Desai. Ringu Camdir is the team manager.

Earlier this year, Techi Doria and Techi Neri had participated in the Duleep Trophy tournament in Chennai.