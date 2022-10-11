APWWS celebrates foundation day

Ringu urges colleagues to stand up to people’s expectations

ITANAGAR, 10 Oct: The 43rd foundation day of the Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS) was celebrated in Itanagar on Monday.

Members of 35 branches and affiliate bodies from across the state joined the central executive committee in commemorating the day, and to select a new president.

Speaking on the occasion, outgoing president Gumri Ringu affirmed “the commitment of the APWWS for the cause of the women and the state.”

“We all come from different walks of life and work, but we are together as a team,” she said.

She paid tributes to former members of the organisation, including Lomte Ete Riba, Kenyir Ringu, Tadar Yadir, and Jarjum Ete. “We should never forget their contributions,” she said.

Ringu said that the APWWS has come a long way from its formative years. “From a few members, it has grown into a statewide organisation,” she said.

Ringu also acknowledged the Pema Khandu government’s contribution in setting up a corpus fund for the APWWS and funding a destitute home and a training centre in Itanagar.

She asked her colleagues to “live up to the expectations of the people of the state by setting good examples,” adding that “we should continue to rise above communal lines.”

Chief adviser Kenyir Ringu in her address said that she was happy to “see the growth of the organisation in size, as well as in work.”

Ringu advised the team to “work together and strengthen the spirit of team work.”

Earlier, outgoing general secretary Kani Nada Maling presented the report of the three-year tenure.

She informed that the organisation was at the forefront during the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic “by raising funds for Covid warriors and also helping with mask-making.”

She added that help was extended to abandoned individuals who needed medical attention, and that food was supplied to needy people.

“The organisation also actively took part in various events as partners in development of district administrations,” she said.

The APWWS was founded in 1979 by a group of women to work for the welfare of the tribal women of the state.