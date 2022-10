The Arts Club of Dera Natung Government College, Itanagar, on Tuesday organised an ‘outdoor painting, sketching and up-cycling programme’ themed ‘Capture the Nature’ at Geykar Sinyi Lake. Thirty-four students and three alumni took part in the programme. “The objective of the programme was to value, to feel, to preserve and to explore the beauty of nature and capture it into the frame with artistic touch,” said Arts Club convener Dr Bige Yomgam.