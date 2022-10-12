Nat’l seminar on traditional knowledge system underway

RONO HILLS, 11 Oct: Faculty members, research scholars and students from various institutions and universities across India are participating in a ‘National Seminar on History of Science and Traditional Knowledge System in India’, which got underway at Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) here on Tuesday.

The seminar, being organised by RGU in association with the Indian National Science Academy (INSA), is aimed “to spread glorious history of India in context of science, medicine, engineering, architecture and agriculture,” the university informed in a release.

Addressing the inaugural programme, RGU Pro-VC Prof Amitava Mitra and Registrar Dr NT Rikam dwelt on the history of Arunachal Pradesh and the role of RGU in education in Northeast India.

RGU Vice Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha, who inaugurated the programme, in his address threw light on various aspects

of traditional knowledge systems in India, particularly Northeast India, and emphasised “the role of RGU in spreading awareness of traditional knowledge.”

He also offered to sign an MoU with the INSA “to undertake collaborative initiatives between INSA and RGU.”

INSA Prof K Ramasubramanian described “the glorious history of India in mathematics, especially calculus,” while Prof Jharna Chakravorty spoke about “the important aspects of entomophagy,” Prof Ram Manohar enlightened the audience regarding the origin and development of Ayurveda in India.

Dr Rajesh K Shah spoke about the benefits of medicinal plants, and Dr Nikhil K Mahnot discussed “non-thermal technology for food preservation.”

Prof PR Gajurel offered information about the traditional knowledge systems in Northeast India, and Dr T Wangpan gave a lecture on “traditional rice of Arunachal Pradesh and challenges.”

Dr Sampath Ghosh emphasised on “achieving sustainable nutrition security by inclusion of traditional foods,” and Prof VB Meyer-Rochow discussed “the role of arthropods in food and medicine in Northeast India.”

‘History of Science’ assistant executive director, Prof Madhvendra Naarayan also spoke.