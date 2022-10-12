APP conducts awareness prog on drug abuse

LEKHI, 11 Oct: The Arunachal Pradesh Police (APP) conducted an awareness programme on ‘Drug abuse and cybercrime’ at Arunodaya University here on Tuesday, under the police’s community outreach programme to mark the 50th year of the APP’s establishment.

Attending the programme, IGP Take Ringu motivated the students to “follow law and order and develop social responsibilities,” while Itanagar Capital Region SP Jimmy Chiram spoke on career development of the students.

Arunodaya University pro-chancellor Prof VN Sharma also spoke.

More than 100 students attended the programme.