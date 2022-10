JIRDIN, 11 Oct: A total of 979 Class 6-12 students from various parts of West Siang district participated in a three-day ‘personality development programme’, organised by the Vivek Kendra Arun Jyoti at the VKV here on Tuesday.

The programme featured literary competitions in various categories. The students were also given tips on health and hygiene.

Speakers included ITBP School Principal Ram Singh, ITBP Commandant PDS Rawat, and RKMS principal Swami Swayamprabhananda Maharaj. (DIPRO)