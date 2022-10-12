Rain affects vegetable cultivation in Siang region; farmers worried

[ Prafulla Kaman ]

PASIGHAT, 11 Oct: Relentless monsoon rains this year have badly affected the cultivation of winter crops, particularly harvesting of early-yield rice and vegetable cultivation, in the Siang region.

“Our farmers are facing innumerable problems due to the autumn rain. Incessant rain has damaged the ripe paddy and other horticulture crops. It is also creating problems in the cultivation of rabi crops and vegetables,” said Gonir Jamoh, a progressive farmer of Sika Bamin.

The Indian meteorology department had forecast normal rainfall in the Northeast and had a perception that the monsoon would last till September. However, the monsoon is still active in the region, unlike in past years.

According to data available with the Pasighat water resource division, East Siang district received 4,858 mm rainfall

during peak monsoon season (June-August) this year, while the rate of rainfall in early September was 963 mm (20 rain days).

The current month has so far witnessed 1,282 mm rainfall, with eight rain days till date.

The phenomenon has baffled meteorologists as well as the layperson, while the farmers are worried because of the uncertain weather conditions.

Torrential rain in the Siang region for the last six days has not only hit the lives of the residents but is also hampering construction of roads and bridges, and carrying out other developmental activities.