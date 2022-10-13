Prakash Javadekar calls human sacrifice incident ‘inhuman’, slams Left govt

Thiruvananthapuram, 12 Oct: Senior BJP leader Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday condemned the ‘human sacrifice’ of two women reported in Kerala and strongly criticised the CPI (M)-led government, alleging that the crimes against women were on the rise in the state.

The crime, reported in Pathanamthitta district of the state, was not just “anti-women” but there was much more behind the scene, as a CPI(M) worker and a radical activist were involved in it, he alleged.

The Marxist party government remained silent when crimes against women were on the rise in the state, Javadekar, also the Kerala Prabhari of the BJP, said.

Terming the act as ‘barbaric’ and ‘inhuman,’ he said, “The human sacrifice of two women, reported in Kerala, is the worst Stone Age crime… we condemn this act of human sacrifice and the worst crime against women.”

Slamming the state government over the alleged increase in crimes against women, the former union minister said it promotes “goondaism and hooliganism” and that was the real character of the Left government.

The senior leader also sought to know why the “so-called” secular parties and groups in the state were silent on the inhuman crime.

He urged the state government to take immediate legal action against the accused and ensure that they get exemplary punishment.

Two women were allegedly sacrificed as part of black magic in a village in Pathanamthitta district and three people, including a couple were arrested in this connection.(PTI)

The hapleess women, who had earned their daily bread selling lottery tickets on the streets here, were allegedly butchered by the accused to settle the financial issues of the couple and bring prosperity in their life, police said. (PTI)