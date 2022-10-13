Self-defence workshop at SCCZ

ZIRO, 12 Oct: The women’s cell of Saint Claret College, Ziro (SCCZ) in collaboration with the Lower Subansiri district police has organized a one-day workshop on self-defence for female students at the college auditorium on Wednesday.

During the workshop, students witnessed a live demonstration on different self-defence techniques to employ based on different situations, by ITBP personnel Bansilal with the help of members

from Lower Subansiri Taekwondo Club, Balo Dunyi and Tassar Nassar.

SP Dr. Sachin Kumar Singhal, in his address, assured that more such programmes would be held in the future.