NABARD GM inaugurates Rural Haat at Oyan

OYAN, 12 Oct: NABARD’s Arunachal Pradesh regional office general manager Partho Saha on Wednesday inaugurated a ‘Rural Haat’ here in East Siang district.

“The Rural Haat will mitigate the marketing hardships faced by the local farmers, vegetable growers and women SHGs,” the NABARD GM said.

Saha said that the Rural Haat at Oyan is the first marketing intervention of NABARD in the East Siang district.

“This will greatly benefit the members of FPOs and other farmers of the nearby area in marketing and selling their produces,” he said. Saha advised the Rural Haat management committee and the vendors to maintain cleanliness.

The Rural Haat project has been implemented by NGO Young Mission Adventure Club.

Among others, NABARD district development manager Nitya Mili, the Young Mission Adventure Club (YMAC) chairman, farmers, bazaar committee and SHG members were present on the occasion.

Later in the day, the NABARD GM inaugurated a farm sector training programme on silk worm rearing in Sille and micro enterprise development programme on cake making at Sika Tode village, which have been implemented by Young Mission Adventure Club.

He also visited the ongoing skill development programme on Adi dress/handloom making at Sille.

Saha informed that Arunachal Pradesh’s Adi textile products have been taken up for geographical indication registration by NABARD and the application has already been submitted.

“This will give a unique identity to the handloom products of the district produced by the local weavers,” he said.