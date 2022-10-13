State mourning for Tempa on 14 Oct

ITANAGAR, 12 Oct: The state government will observe one-day state mourning on 14 October as a mark of respect to former minister Thupten Tempa, who passed away on 7 October.

During the period of state mourning, the national flag will be flown at half-mast throughout the state and in all the state government offices outside the state, a government release said.

The state ceremonial guard of honour would be presented during the funeral/cremation on 14 October.

Earlier, the state mourning was scheduled to be observed on 12 October. (DIPR)