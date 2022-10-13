LDV reviews status of schemes in district

ROING, 12 Oct: The status of centre and state sponsored schemes was reviewed in the 6th monthly e-Pragati-cum-coordination meeting of Lower Dibang Valley district here on Wednesday.

Guidelines for the upcoming Seva Aapke Dwar 2.0 programme was also discussed with special emphasis on beneficiary targeted approach.

In her address, deputy commissioner Soumya Sourabh reminded the departments to provide actual services by handing over certificates and receiving completed forms instead of only issuing forms during the camps.

She also discussed about the beneficiary targeted approach to be adopted after conducting household survey of beneficiaries and benefits availed by them.

DPO Marto Dirchi briefed the gathering on the new guidelines of the Seva Aapke Dwar 2.0 programme. He stated that the beneficiaries who had been left out or did not yet avail the benefits provided by the government, had to be targeted and brought under the ambit of the welfare schemes. (DIPRO)