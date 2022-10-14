Chindang festival celebrated

TIPPI, 13 Oct: Chindang festival of the Sajolang community was celebrated with great enthusiasm here in West Kameng district on Thursday.

Welcoming the participants, engineer Aju Khonjuju, who is also the president of the Bhalukpong Circle Sajolang Welfare Society, lauded the people who, despite inclement weather and bad roads, came to take part in the festivity.

The celebration featured cultural programmes, including dances, showcasing the rich cultural heritage of the Sajolang tribe.

All the tribes – Nyishi, Sherdukpen, Aka, Monpa, Apatani, and Miji – residing in West Kameng district took part in the celebration.

Addressing the participants, local MLA Kumsi Sidisow said that “Aka, Miji and all tribes residing in West Kameng district, particularly Bhalukpong, should be united.

Each tribe should treat the other tribe with the utmost respect and love, and we must build a strong relationship with each other.”

The MLA slammed “a certain section of the media that published a report alleging that the Pema Khandu government was going to collapse.”

“How can a media organisation sell a lie through its newspapers?” he said. “Please don’t believe this. It is all a lie; nothing will happen to the Pema Khandu government.”

Kalaktang MLA Dorjee Wangdi Kharma said that “Bhalukpong itself is like a mini-India where all tribes live together and care for each other.”

“The real meaning of unity in diversity is witnessed here in this place and in our state of Arunachal Pradesh. It makes me happy to see every tribe coming together to celebrate each other’s festivals,” he said.

Bomdila MLA Dongru Siongju encouraged every tribe to be “united and serve each other with humility and love.”

“There are many people who are trying to divide the present government, based on their political motive,” he said, and asked the people to “stay strong and always support the right leaders.”

He said also that he would work to strengthen the bond between the Miji and the Aka tribes.