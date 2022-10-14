Ibi Lollen among 45-member arm-wresting team for world championship

ITANAGAR, 13 Oct: Ibi Lollen of Arunachal Pradesh, representing India, left for Turkey on Thursday to participate in the World Arm Wrestling Championship to be held there in Antalya from 14 to 23 October.

She is the lone arm wrestler from Arunachal among the 45-member national team participating in the championship.

Lollen secured the third position in the 65 kg category in the 44th National Arm Wrestling Championship this year.

Five other arm wrestlers – Katu Yomcha, Kanu Yomch, Henri Bam, Kirba Lollen and Pakjar Taipodia – were also selected for the championship but they could not take part due to “financial problems,” All Arunachal Arm-Wrestling Association general secretary Pakjar Taipodia informed.