Rural mart inaugurated

WAKRO, 13 Oct: NABARD General Manager Partho Saha inaugurated a rural mart here in Lohit district on Thursday, in the presence of NABARD DDM Nitya Mili, the Wakro BDO, and members of the ArSRLM, NGO Kalong-Kapili, and SHGs.

Saha is on a three-day tour of East Siang, Lohit and Lower Dibang Valley districts to launch a number of rural haats, rural marts, and training/capacity building programmes.

The mart here has been supported by the NABARD. It will be managed by SHG Tashatlong, “and facilitated by NGO Kalong-Kapili,” according to a release from the NABARD.

“The marketing outlet will provide a platform to farmers and SHG members to sell handloom textiles, handicraft items, as well as processed farm products like turmeric powder, local maize, pulses and pickles,” it said.

Saha informed that “the NABARD will provide grant assistance to cover the initial operational costs like rent, salary of salespersons, cost of publicity, and basic cost of setting up the establishment.”

Mili also spoke.

Earlier, the NABARD team, led by Saha, visited the ‘wadis’ of the beneficiaries under the Tribal Development Project being implemented in the district.