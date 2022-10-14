DC distributes piglets to beneficiaries

LAZU, 13 Oct: Tirap DC Taro Mize distributed piglets to 37 beneficiaries under the BADP here in Tirap district on Thursday, in the presence of Lazu ZPM Rangmo Ranto, Lazu EAC DK Thungdok, DVO Dr Wangnok H Lowang, and others.

The DC urged the beneficiaries to “rear the piglets’ pairs (males and females) properly for sustainable earning source, which will help to support family livelihoods and children’s education.”

He informed that, in pursuance of the government order, the district administration has destroyed poppy plants in Lazu area from time to time, and, “as such, another list of beneficiaries will be selected by development committee headed by the Lazu EAC as alternative livelihoods to opium.”

Dr Lowang informed that all 74 piglets have been vaccinated, and said that the animal husbandry & veterinary (AH&V) department staff posted here would “help in case of any pig’s sickness.”

The ZPM suggested to the beneficiaries to rear the piglets as directed by the AH&V department.

The DC, along with others, also inspected three fish ponds owned by one Phawang Lowang in Barap village. (DIPRO)