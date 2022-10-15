APPSC fiasco: Hope and despair

[ Nyatum Doke ]

Our Arunachal is undergoing a rough phase, experiencing many contradictions and conflicts. Of late, the dreadful music of the APPSC’s wrongdoings has reached its crescendo. The spree of allegations and counter allegations, FIRs and counter FIRs, then the cloud of suspicion and scepticism are engulfing the entire state, creating trust deficit and shaking the fraternity.

The APPSC’s job-for-cash scam has made everything gloomy, murky and misty. Everyone is saddened by the uncanny revelations. The allegation against the body which was supposed to breed and forge the steel frame for the state is shaking the spirits of the youths who were dreaming to be the torchbearers of the state. Aspirants are dejected and despaired as their dreams have been deferred with no tangible solution in sight. Nevertheless, everything is not lost forever, and there is still hope and, in fact, it may prove to be the best times later in hindsight.

The demand for overhauling the working of the APPSC has been a longstanding demand, which now has become an absolute imperative. One of the most important reforms in the APPSC exam, I believe, would be to relax the age criteria. Age relaxation should be given to all the aspirants, as in the last 15 years, only five APPSCCEs have been conducted (averaging three years for completion of one exam process). To add, even for the Assam Public Service Commission exam, the maximum age is 38 for general category and 43 for STs. This should be adopted for the APPSC, as well. Also, age relaxation is a pertinent and a genuine demand, given the fact that the delays in timely completion of process have usually been due to the errors in process on the part of the commission.

Then, as an immediate measure to keep the cart moving, the government should give a thought towards handing over the process of conducting the APPSC exams to the UPSC till the process of reformation is ongoing. It will not just give new ray of hope to the students but also give adequate time to the investigation agencies to probe the case thoroughly. Devising an immediate solution to conduct exams during the investigation until the investigation is completed is important. The aspirants should not be made to wait for an eternity.

Nevertheless, during this tumultuous time, people should try to stay more objective, reasonable, and sensitive. We should refrain from giving the ‘wrongdoings’ an identity, or vilify each other, because the problem cannot be resolved by isolating our brethren in the process. It is understandable that students and aspirants are not able to see through the diaphanous curtains of all the negative news enveloping their path to their goals.

However, as I said above, this is ‘the best of the time’ opportunity for a new beginning with a reformed and revamped system. With vigilant and aware aspirants, along with the government that is ready to work for the betterment of the people, it can be expected that the light will shine the brightest after this brief period of darkness.

The famous quote by Charles Dickens truly captures the present condition and situation of the state: “It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness, it was the epoch of belief, it was the epoch of incredulity, it was the season of light, it was the season of darkness, it was the spring of hope, it was the winter of despair.”

Last but not least, despite all the negative emotions that someone might be experiencing, we need to work hard and keep doing what we are supposed to do. We have to raise our voice of hope amid the despair and ‘keep the flame burning’. (The contributor is DIPRO, Longding)