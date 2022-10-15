G+1 classrooms inaugurated

DEOMALI, 14 Oct: DoTCL Minister Wangki Lowang inaugurated G+1 classrooms at the government higher secondary school (GHSS) here in Tirap district on Friday, in the presence of Deomali ZPM Wangphoon Lowang and GHSS Principal Yampo Matey.

Speaking on the occasion, Lowang urged the students to study hard and take good care of the newly built classrooms.

The minister lauded the PWD “for ensuring on-time completion of the construction work as per DPR guidelines.”

He informed about several ongoing development projects in Namsang, and appealed to all to “cooperate with the executing agency for smooth and timely completion of the projects.”

PWD EE Taro Jeram informed that “the G+1 classrooms were funded under the CCI, GoAP, at an estimated cost of Rs 100 lakhs. (DIPRO)