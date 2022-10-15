Felix advocates coordination between RD & PR depts

ITANAGAR, 14 Oct: Rural Development (RD) & Panchayati Raj (PR) Minister Bamang Felix on Friday advocated “solution-oriented discussions and coordination” among the officers and officials of the RD and the PR departments to ensure delivery of benefits to the rural masses.

Addressing a meeting to review various centrally and state sponsored schemes with the PDs and DPDOs of 25 districts under the RD & PR departments, Felix asked the officers of the two departments to “go beyond their respective duty and shoulder their role in transforming rural Arunachal as responsibility.”

“Don’t just work to achieve targets but also to shoulder responsibility towards humanity,” he said.

Informing that the state government “is keen on supporting the two departments,” the minister urged all to “include innovative ideas and projects in coordination with PRIs.”

Felix also directed the officers concerned to convene monthly review meetings on the implementation of the schemes and submit reports to the respective directorate.

RD&PR Secretary Amarnath Talwade, who along with RD Director Kego Jilen, PR Director Tamune Miso, SIRD&PR Director Habung Lampung, PR Joint Director Likha Sampu and others attended the meeting, lauded the PDs and the DPDOs “for undertaking their roles and responsibilities despite several issues and challenges,” and assured to provide assistance and support “wherever required.”

Earlier, the RD and PR directors made presentations on the “implementation and performances of various districts in implementing various flagship programmes of the central and state governments.”