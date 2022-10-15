Capacity bldg prog on poultry

BALEK, 14 Oct: A three-day capacity building programme on ‘small-scale poultry’ got underway at the KVK here in Lower Dibang Valley district on Friday.

The programme, sponsored by the NABARD, was launched by NABARD General Manager Partho Saha, in the presence of NABARD District Development Manager Nitya Mili, the KVK head, senior veterinary officers, and farmers.

Saha advised the farmers to “take this opportunity as an alternative source of earning and economic generation, which will also result in employment generation.”

He emphasised on the importance of “scientific way of poultry farming in terms of feeder space, preparation of brooder house, vaccination, feeding, management practices, etc.”

This intervention is being supported from the farm sector promotional fund of the NABARD, which aims at ultimately covering about 60 farmers in the district in various phases, over a period 12 months.