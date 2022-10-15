Self-defence trg for girl students organised

PASIGHAT, 14 Oct: A self-defence training under the ‘Sashakti’ programme initiated by the DGP was organised for the girl students of the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya here in East Siang district on Friday.

Apart from imparting self-defence techniques, the programme, organised jointly by the East Siang district police and the 5th IRBn under the supervision of East Siang SP Sumit Kumar Jha and 5th IRBn Commandant Aishwarya Sharma, was aimed at boosting the morale and confidence of the students.

The SP advised the trainers and resource persons to focus on techniques to deal with “knife attack, physical assault and sexual assault.”

He said that the main objective of the programme was to enable the students to take control of situations like physical attack, verbal abuse, etc.

The IRBn commandant advised the girl students to “use technologies, like GPS locator, video recorder and SOS button with emergency helpline numbers.”

The students were also trained in how to use pens, dupattas and school bags/backpacks as weapons of self-defence.

Karate master Ajay Chetry and his team imparted training in various techniques of self-defence to the participants.

Among others, SDPO Tasi Darang, Women Police Station OC Inspector NK Khen, and officers of the 5th IRBn attended the programme.