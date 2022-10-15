Committee submits report on APPSC paper leak case; CM says spl law to be tabled in assembly

ITANAGAR, 14 Oct: The inquiry committee that had been constituted to follow up on the APPSC paper leak case has submitted its report to the state government.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Chief Minister Pema Khandu informed that “an implementation for a special law will be tabled in the next assembly session for the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission, in context of the recent paper leakage case and other earlier fiascos.”

He said the inquiry committee has found that “the APPSC is not adhering to a separate standard operating procedure (SOP) in their recruitment process.”

Referring to the 2019 APSSB cash-for-job scam, the CM said that “there was a lack of SOPs in the case of the APSSB, and later new SOPs were implemented.”

He informed that, following a special sitting of the state cabinet on Thursday, based on the inquiry committee’s report, “the state government will submit separate SOPs for the APPSC and the APSSB, made by the government,” and further informed that “both the state recruiting agencies can also come up with stringent guidelines and suggest the government.”

The CM said also that “a decision has been taken to merge the APPSC with the state civil secretariat.”

“All the commission’s members will be replaced and accordingly, the methodology for the merger will be regulated by the administrative reforms department,” he said.

Khandu added that “all the past recruitment exams in the commission involving fiasco will also be investigated once the CBI initiates the case and comes to Arunachal Pradesh.”

He assured the youths that his government would not disappoint them, and that the commission would be overhauled.